Wellfleet’s Commercial Bottle Ban Begins May 1

April 28, 2023

WELLFLEET – The commercial bottle ban in Wellfleet will begin Monday, May 1.

Voters at September’s Town Meeting approved a ban that revokes the sale of non-alcoholic, carbonated drinks in plastic bottles that hold less than 21 ounces.

Town officials said the decision is meant to reduce plastic pollution locally as well as fossil fuel emissions, which are harmful to the environment.

Businesses in Wellfleet have been recommended by officials to offer alternative products, such as stainless steel or aluminum cans and bottles.

Any leftover plastic stock can be recycled at the Wellfleet Transfer Station or donated to food kitchens and charities within the community.

The institution of the ban comes after Yarmouth Town Meeting voters recently approved a pair of plastic bans. Similar bans will be considered at town meetings in Brewster, Harwich, and Sandwich on Monday.

