Wellfleet’s Cultural District Renews Designation

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet’s Cultural District has renewed its designation from the Massachusetts Cultural Council through 2027.

The district, which includes Downtown Wellfleet and Wellfleet Harbor, first earned the status of Cultural District in 2017.

The Cultural Loop includes art galleries, theater companies, historic institutions, and local shops and restaurants.

The program has undergone some changes this summer with the renewal.

An updated interactive map of the district that the public can access through a QR code has been made available. This allows visitors to better plan their visits through smartphones.

Signs that direct people to discover the walkable Cultural Loop have been put in place throughout the district.

Information on the Cultural District will be available at the Wellfleet OysterFest in October.

The town’s program of using local artists creations on beach stickers was back for summer 2022 and is expected to continue next year.

The renewal also allows the town to qualify for funds to promote cultural tourism.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter