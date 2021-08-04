Northcross Named New Executive Director of Kennedy Museum

HYANNIS – Wendy Northcross has been named the next executive director of the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum.

Northcross has more than 30 years of non-profit management and community relations experience, including as CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, which she announced her retirement from earlier this year.

“All of us on the museum’s foundation board are looking forward to our future with Wendy as our new executive,” said board chair of the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum Foundation Peter Ubertaccio in a statement.

“Her first-hand knowledge of the museum, combined with her impressive organization and community leadership experience, will help position us for new growth and community impact, as we work to establish innovative ways to engage with our wider community.”

Northcross also represented the chamber and Cape Cod’s local businesses during the Cape Cod COVID Response Task Force’s weekly meetings, which included legislators such as Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

She was also honored as this year’s Mercy Otis Warren Woman of the Year.

“This position is a bit of a homecoming for me,” said Northcross in the statement.

“I started my community development career here on Main Street in Hyannis and the JFK Museum has been a passion of mine since its founding in 1992. I’m honored to be selected to lead the work of inspiring active and informed civic engagement, while continuing to tell the story of President Kennedy’s family and how Cape Cod influenced his leadership.”