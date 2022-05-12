Wequassett Resort and Golf Club Sold to New York Investor

CHATHAM – The Wequassett Resort and Golf Club has been sold to a New York real estate investment firm.

The resort had been owned by the McClennen family for over four decades.

EOS Investors acquired the resort, the same company that also purchased Red Jacket Resorts last year.

Representatives of the company said that they still intend to provide the same service visitors of the resort have come to expect over the years.

“We are excited to continue one of New England’s most special hospitality legacies with an investment in Wequassett. Wequassett is an irreplaceable resort, offering world-class experiences and exceptional service in a pristine, coastal destination. We are honored to add the beautiful and historic property to our drive-to resort collection” said Tom Burns, Managing Director at EOS Investors.

Managing Partner at the Wequassett Resort for 35 years Mark Novota said that it has been an honor to serve the community throughout the decades, and that he is confident EOS will make the resort even better in years to come.

“We are proud of all that we have accomplished and were extremely careful in choosing the right organization to pass the baton to. We are confident that EOS shares in that pride and what is special about Wequassett will live on.”