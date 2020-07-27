Wequassett Resort Closes Dining Room After Kitchen Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

HARWICH – The Wequassett Resort in Harwich closed one of its dining rooms on Sunday after it was determined that one of the culinary staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Managing Partner Mark Novota told the CapeCod.com Newscenter that they seized operations at Twenty-Eight Atlantic and are working with the town’s Board of Health.

He added that they are hoping to open the dining room later today or early tomorrow and are taking the proper precautions and protocols to ensure the health and safety of staff and guests.