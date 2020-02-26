Whelan Announces Seaport Economic Grant For Dennis

DENNIS- First Barnstable State Representative Tim Whelan has announced that Dennis will receive $240,000 in grant funding from the Seaport Economic Council.

The state money will support the Sesuit Harbor Municipal Marina Renovation Project, which is currently in its first phase.

Design work, engineering, permitting, and the acquisition of goods and services for the project will be funded through the grant from the council.

This grant comes after another $100,000 of state funding was provided to Dennis months ago to aid dredging efforts at Sesuit Harbor.

Whelan thanked the council and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito for their support of the project.