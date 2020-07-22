WHOI Names Next President and Director

FALMOUTH – The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution has named Dr. Peter de Menocal as its eleventh President and Director.

De Menocal is a marine geologist and paleo-oceanographer who studies deep-sea sediments as archives of past climate change and climate history.

He has published over 150 scientific papers over his decades-long career in the subject.

He was formerly the Thomas Alva Edison/Con Edison Professor at the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.

De Menocal also oversaw the university’s nine scientific departments as Columbia’s Dean of Science for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences between 2016 and 2019.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the leadership of one of the world’s premier centers of excellence in ocean discovery and innovation,” said de Menocal in a statement.

“Thanks to the great work of my predecessors and WHOI’s remarkable staff, we have an opportunity today to build upon more than nine decades of leadership at the Institution, not just in ocean sciences, but also in engineering, ship operations, and education. The ocean is central to the health and habitability of our planet. This is a generational opportunity for WHOI to advance the science we need for the world we want.”