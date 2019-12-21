You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Report: WHOI’s Economic Value is Extensive

Report: WHOI’s Economic Value is Extensive

December 21, 2019

 

The research vessel Neil Armstrong arrived to recover a surface mooring that is part of the OOI Global Array in the Irminger Sea south of Greenland in 2016. (Photo by James Kuo, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

WOODS HOLE – The economic impact of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution expands beyond its local roots, according to a study from the Donahue Institute at the University of Massachusetts.

WHOI President and Director Mark Abbott said the study reveals that sectors within the state, region, and country rely on the research conducted at WHOI.

WHOI has around 200 partnerships across 75 countries, where the institution provides vital details regarding topics ranging from the protection of marine wildlife to national defense.

Locally, WHOI has helped the state become a leader in the burgeoning robotics industry around the world, thanks to the institute’s insight on marine robotics.

The study found that WHOI brings in $200 million in federal money to the state annually.

The institution leads the Commonwealth in funding from the National Science Foundation, and is the 5th largest recipient of funds from the foundation across the country.

This translates to nearly 4,000 WHOI jobs, over $186 million in wages, over $333 million added in GDP value, and $603 million in business revenue.

WHOI is the second largest employer on Cape Cod, behind Cape Cod Healthcare, according to the study.

To access the entire study, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 