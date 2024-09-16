Whole Foods New Location Opens October

HYANNIS – Whole Foods’ new location at the former Capetown Plaza—now the Landing at Hyannis—will open next month.

According to the company, the over 42 square foot store will open its doors October 10, offering a larger design than its former location down the road. Regular store hours will be 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. daily.

Alongside special deals for the day’s first customers as part of its opening day festivities, Whole Foods Market will also donate a Nourishing Our Neighbors van to the Family Table Collaborative to help get food from surplus areas to people in need.