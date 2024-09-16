You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Whole Foods New Location Opens October

Whole Foods New Location Opens October

September 16, 2024

Whole Foods Market in Hyannis.

HYANNIS – Whole Foods’ new location at the former Capetown Plaza—now the Landing at Hyannis—will open next month.

According to the company, the over 42 square foot store will open its doors October 10, offering a larger design than its former location down the road. Regular store hours will be 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. daily.

Alongside special deals for the day’s first customers as part of its opening day festivities, Whole Foods Market will also donate a Nourishing Our Neighbors van to the Family Table Collaborative to help get food from surplus areas to people in need. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


