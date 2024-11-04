Who’s on the Ballot for the Cape and Islands this Election? See the Candidates

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands has eight total senate and representative seats up for grabs this election.

In the Senate, it’s incumbent Democrat Julian Cyr against Republican Chris Lauzon and Independent Joe van Nes for the Cape and Islands state senate seat, and 1st Plymouth Representative Mathew Muratore against Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket Rep. Dylan Fernandes for the Plymouth and Barnstable seat.

The six representative seats for the Cape and Islands are also up for grabs.

In the 1st Barnstable District, incumbent Democrat Christopher Flanagan from Dennis is facing off against Republican Gerald O’Connell.

Over in the 2nd Barnstable District, it’s a contest between incumbent Democrat Kip Diggs and Republican Susanne Conley.

For the 3rd Barnstable District, Republican incumbent David Vieira is being challenged by Democrat Kathleen Fox Alfano.

In the 4th Barnstable District, Democrat Hadley Luddy is the only name on the ballot.

The 5th Barnstable District features incumbent Republican Steven Xiarhos against Democrat Owen Fletcher.

For the Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket seat, Democrat Thomas Moakley is the only name on the ballot.