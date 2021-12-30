You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Widespread Flight Cancellations Continue as Omicron Spreads

December 30, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) – Hundreds of flights are being cancelled as the omicron variant creates havoc both for travelers and for airlines who are having to cobble together flight crews as infections rise among pilots and flight attendants.

According to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware, 832 flights were cancelled by midday Wednesday and that number had ticked higher throughout the day. There were nearly 1,300 cancellations for flights entering, leaving, or inside the U.S. on Tuesday, and about 1,500 Monday.

Cancellations began to spike the day before Christmas during what is typically an already buzzing pace for airlines.

