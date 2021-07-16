Will Massachusetts Do Enough to Limit Evictions?

BOSTON (AP) – The end of tenant protections by July 31 has raised concerns that thousands of Massachusetts residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction.

A bill signed into law by Governor Charlie Baker earlier this month aims to help prevent evictions in cases where tenants are unable to pay rent due to COVID-19-related financial hardship until April 2022. There are also hundreds of millions in federal dollars for rental assistance for Massachusetts, much of which still remains.

The new law signed by Baker also includes provisions aimed at helping tenants facing possible eviction understand their legal options.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press