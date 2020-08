WEST BARNSTABLE – The railroad crossing at Willow Street in West Barnstable will be replaced starting on Monday, August 17.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting the work through that Thursday, weather permitting. Daily construction is slated to run continuously from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Detours will be in place as police officers will be on hand to direct traffic. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes during the construction project.