Wind Farm, Environmentalists Agree on Ways to Protect Whales

BOSTON (AP) — The developers of an offshore wind farm and three environmental organizations have reached an agreement to further protect rare North Atlantic right whales during construction and operation of the energy-generating project.

The agreement announced Monday involving Orsted and Eversource — developers of South Fork Wind off the coast of New England and New York — was signed by the National Wildlife Federation, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Conservation Law Foundation.

The fewer than 340 North Atlantic right whales remaining are already threatened by climate change, fishing gear entanglement and vessel strikes. South Fork Wind is expected to provide roughly 130 megawatts, enough power for about 70,000 homes.

The Associated Press