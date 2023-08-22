Windmill Weekend Scheduled for Fall in Eastham

EASTHAM – From Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10, the nonprofit organization Windmill Weekend, Inc. will return to Eastham for a three day festival celebrating the history of the Eastham community.

The weekend will feature family-friendly activities, live music, local food offerings, and more, with activities taking place on Eastham’s Windmill Green and other locations around town.

Eastham Windmill Weekend will celebrate 46 years this fall with the event’s sponsoring organization assembling a committee of both seasoned and new volunteers to make the weekend possible.

“The Windmill Weekend Planning Committee is thrilled to continue the tradition of this event and to bring back two beloved events which were pre-Covid favorites; the Sand Art Contest and the 5K Road Race,” said Joanna Stevens, President of Windmill Weekend, Inc.

“The Windmill Weekend event is a unique opportunity to bring our community together and celebrate everything that makes Eastham so special,” Stevens said.

This year, the Windmill Weekend Honoree is Debbie Abbott who worked for the town for 19 years and has served on the Planning Board, the Cemetery Association and the Friends of Arboretum.

Abbott also has volunteered for the Council on Aging and Habitat for Humanity, while she currently sits as the President of the Friends of Eastham Public Library.

The 2023 Windmill Weekend will revive many of the event’s most popular activities, including the traditional kickoff to the weekend: a Community Talent Show at the Eastham-Orleans Elks Lodge on Friday, September 8.

For details and a full event schedule visit their website.