Wins for Peake, Higgins Headline Early Cape Cod Primary Results

September 7, 2022

HYANNIS – The results from Tuesday’s local primary election are beginning to come in.

State Representative for the 4th Barnstable District Sarah Peake (D) successfully fended off a primary challenge from Jack Stanton to retain her seat on Beacon Hill.

In the GOP race for Cape and Islands District Attorney, Dan Higgins (R) was named the winner over Melissa Alden and Jack Carey. Higgins will now move on to face Democrat Rob Galibois in November’s general election.

Other races, such as the one for the Republican Cape and Islands District State Senate nomination between Christopher Lauzon and Daralyn Heywood, have yet to be called. More results will be reflected in updates to this article.

