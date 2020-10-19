You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Winter Energy Costs to be Higher But Oil Users May Get Break

Winter Energy Costs to be Higher But Oil Users May Get Break

October 19, 2020

BOSTON – Home heating costs are expected to grow this winter because of projections of colder weather and people continuing to shelter at home.

But many could get a break in New England, which is more dependent on heating oil.

The the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects a 10% decline in spending for home heating oil this winter while spending is projected to grow 14% for propane, 6% for natural gas and 7% for electricity.

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association say any cost increase is a concern because so many families are already struggling to pay their heating bills during the pandemic.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 