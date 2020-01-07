Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Cape & Islands

HYANNIS – It might be a messy commute Wednesday morning on the Cape and Islands.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cape Cod, the Islands and Southeastern Mass from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m.

Precipitation may start out as rain late tonight and change over completely to snow after midnight.

About 2-4 inches of snow is expected during the overnight hours.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Bryce Williams said if the storm track moves a little bit more out to sea the totals may be down to around an inch.

The quick moving system is expected to exit the area around 5 a.m. before most motorists take to the roadways.

“Roads definitely could be snow covered and slippery for your drive tomorrow,” Williams said. “We want to encourage folks to take it slow and maybe leave a little bit early if they wake up and it is white outside.”

Williams also said having more time to get ready in the morning may be needed to clear off vehicles to keep the roads safe.

Low temperatures are expected to be right around freezing and rising throughout the day.

“We are not expecting anything as far as lots of ice, but slushy snow that will be left over is really what’s going to cause potential slick roads.”

Winds are expected to be only around 5-10 mph during the overnight hours but will be picking up after the snow moves out of the region.

“For Wednesday and especially Wednesday night we are looking at very gusty winds on the Cape,” Williams said.

Wind gusts Wednesday night may reach 35-40 mph.

“That is going to make things feel awful cold,” he said. “The wind chill values are going to be in the teens by Thursday morning, approaching single digits in spots.”