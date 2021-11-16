With Darker Hours, AAA Says Crashes Historically Rise

BOSTON – Following the end of daylight saving time, the skies have been getting darker earlier and for longer periods of time. With that, AAA is warning drivers to be aware of the historically higher risk of a car accident during these months.

In Massachusetts and across the nation, AAA Northeast reports that there have been significant increases in crashes during the 5 p.m. hour in the first week after the clock moves back.

From 2010 to 2019, fatal crashes involving pedestrians within the U.S. rose by 678% during that time frame, while fatal car crashes rose by 73%.

In turn, AAA recommends that drivers ensure that they’re getting enough sleep before driving and to travel at times when they’d typical be awake.

More information can be found on AAA’s website by clicking here.