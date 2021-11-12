No Weekend Car Inspections as RMV Conducts Update

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) will be having their systems updated.
With that, no online transactions or state inspections will be carried out from Saturday, November 13 at 1 a.m. through Sunday, November 14 at noon.
