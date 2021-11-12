You are here: Home / NewsCenter / No Weekend Car Inspections as RMV Conducts Update

No Weekend Car Inspections as RMV Conducts Update

November 12, 2021

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) will be having their systems updated.

With that, no online transactions or state inspections will be carried out from Saturday, November 13 at 1 a.m. through Sunday, November 14 at noon.

