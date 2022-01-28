As Storm Approaches, AAA Urges Caution on Roads

HYANNIS – With the potential of heavy snow this weekend, AAA is reminding drivers of the increased chances of crashes due to bad weather and is urging people to stay home if possible.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, winter storms, bad weather, and poor road conditions are factors in more than 2,000 deaths on the road during an average winter.

“There are a disproportionate number of crashes this time of year involving bad weather and winter storms,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Director of Public and Government Affairs.

AAA recommends that residents be prepared when on the roads this winter by keeping an emergency roadside kit in their cars.

Emergency kits can include a cell phone charger, first-aid kit, flashlight, ice scraper, snow shovel, water and snacks, jumper cables, traction aid like sand or cat litter, and gloves.

AAA also reminds drivers to go slowly in snowy and icy conditions. They also advise increasing following distances between other cars and not to power up hills.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter