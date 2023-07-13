With Summer Heat, AAA Urges Car Safety for Kids and Pets

HYANNIS – As the summer continues, AAA Northeast is urging drivers to keep children and pets safe and to not leave them inside of vehicles.

Temperatures within an enclosed car can rise to dangerous levels quickly when it’s hot outside, potentially resulting in heatstroke for those inside even if windows are cracked open.

AAA notes that children and pets are unable to regulate their body temperatures like adults can, meaning their bodies can heat up anywhere from three to fives times faster.

Parents and caregivers are reminded to keep their car doors locked during the summer seasons so that kids cannot gain access on their own, while ensuring that children and pets are out of the vehicle before locking doors.

Any resident who sees a child or a pet inside of a hot car should take the necessary actions to remove them and to call 9-1-1 to report the incident.

