Woman Charged 2 Years Later for Stealing Thousands from Cape Resident

BARNSTABLE – The 24-year-old woman accused of scamming a Cape Cod resident out of $46,000 two years ago before fleeing the country has been arraigned in Barnstable District Court.

Barnstable Police say Yuxin Fu of New York was arrested Sept. 23 and arraigned last Friday after trying to reenter the US and has been charged with larceny over $1,200 and receiving stolen property over $1200 in regard to allegedly tricking a Marstons Mills resident to transfer money to a false government account in 2022.

She then fled to China but returned to the US through JFK International Airport last month where she was apprehended by authorities including Barnstable and Mass State Police.