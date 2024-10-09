You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Woman Charged 2 Years Later for Stealing Thousands from Cape Resident

Woman Charged 2 Years Later for Stealing Thousands from Cape Resident

October 9, 2024

BARNSTABLE – The 24-year-old woman accused of scamming a Cape Cod resident out of $46,000 two years ago before fleeing the country has been arraigned in Barnstable District Court.

Barnstable Police say Yuxin Fu of New York was arrested Sept. 23 and arraigned last Friday after trying to reenter the US and has been charged with larceny over $1,200 and receiving stolen property over $1200 in regard to allegedly tricking a Marstons Mills resident to transfer money to a false government account in 2022.

She then fled to China but returned to the US through JFK International Airport last month where she was apprehended by authorities including Barnstable and Mass State Police. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


