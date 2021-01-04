Woods Hole Internship Program Hoping to Open This Summer

WOODS HOLE – A 10-week summer internship program run by the Woods Hole Partnership Education Program is hoping to be open for in-person work by the summer of 2021.

Both research and undergraduate coursework will take place throughout the program, focusing on marine and environmental sciences.

PEP aims to create a diverse atmosphere in order to bring talent of all backgrounds into marine science, in which those of minority backgrounds are under-represented.

Supported by six local institutions in addition to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, PEP is confident that if the need should arise, they can offer a virtual course that is just as effective as their in-person course.

The deadline to apply is February 13, and decisions on how the program will be offered will be made no later than May 29.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsRoom