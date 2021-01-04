You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Woods Hole Internship Program Hoping to Open This Summer

Woods Hole Internship Program Hoping to Open This Summer

January 4, 2021

 

WOODS HOLE – A 10-week summer internship program run by the Woods Hole Partnership Education Program is hoping to be open for in-person work by the summer of 2021.

Both research and undergraduate coursework will take place throughout the program, focusing on marine and environmental sciences. 

PEP aims to create a diverse atmosphere in order to bring talent of all backgrounds into marine science, in which those of minority backgrounds are under-represented. 

Supported by six local institutions in addition to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, PEP is confident that if the need should arise, they can offer a virtual course that is just as effective as their in-person course. 

The deadline to apply is February 13, and decisions on how the program will be offered will be made no later than May 29.  

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsRoom

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 