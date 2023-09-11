Woods Hole Terminal Upgrades Facing Challenges

FALMOUTH – As the Steamship Authority continues making improvements, they are setting their next focus on the Woods Hole Terminal, but having issues getting started with the project.

Communications Director Sean Driscoll said the start date has been pushed back due to budgeting constraints, but they are getting closer to finding a solution.

“So the next phase of the work will be the start of the permanent terminal building, and the new utility building at the site,” Driscoll said.

The original bid came in higher than they had originally anticipated forcing them to reject the option and look into other bids to start the construction.

There are things that the organization can do to get a lower bid, Driscoll said, but changing plans has stopped them in their tracks.

“We’re going to go back out to bid for that in the Fall, then we’ll probably start early in 2024, but it’s sort of a ‘too be determined’ type of date depending on what we get going on,” said Driscoll.

He went on to say that no work will be done this Fall as all of the previously started projects have concluded and now they will wait and focus on getting a bid that will fit within their budget.