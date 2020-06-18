You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Work on Bradford Access Project Underway

June 18, 2020

PROVINCETOWN – The Bradford Access Project at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum is underway.

Ground was recently broken and work on an inclined elevator to provide access to the monument and museum from the downtown Provincetown area has begun.

The elevator will be ADA compliant.

With an estimated completion time of nine months, the monument and museum team anticipates that the project will be finished in early 2021.

