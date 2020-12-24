Mass. Workers Gaining Access to Paid Leave, Minimum Wage Increase in New Year

HYANNIS – Beginning in the new year, Massachusetts workers will gain access to 12 to 26 weeks of job-protected paid time off from work to care for themselves after medical emergencies or the birth, adoption or fostering of a new child.

The paid leave benefits for those who apply will be provided by the state’s new paid family and medical leave law.

Twelve weeks of job-protected paid leave will be allowed for workers who are meeting needs arising from a family member’s activity duty military service, as well as 20 weeks to recover from a serious illness or injury.

Up to 26 weeks can be taken to care for seriously ill or injured service member.

Also on January 1, low-wage workers will also benefit from a raise in the state’s minimum wage from $12.75 to $13.50 an hour.

The increase is the third of five annual increases laid out in legislation passed in 2018, which will eventually bring the minimum wage up to $15 an hour in 2023.

For tipped workers, the sub-minimum wage will rise from $4.95 to $5.55 an hour.