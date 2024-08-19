Workers To Begin Pavement Modifications In Buzzards Bay

BUZZARDS BAY – Contractors hired by the town of Bourne will begin performing traffic and pedestrian safety improvements at the Intersection of Academy & Main Street in Buzzards Bay at 7 am this morning, with work scheduled to last through Wednesday, August 21, pending favorable weather conditions.

The work, to be conducted by Walsh Contracting, is primarily funded using a $200,000 award from the MassDOT Shared Spaces and Streets grant program, as well as capital and Chapter 90 funding.

Road alterations will include the installation of textured pavement to improve driving quality.

Posted detours will be in place to assist motorists while construction is ongoing, with traffic control monitors on-site to reduce congestion.

Residents, commuters, and visitors are asked to slow down and use caution while traversing the work area, and to consider using alternate routes if possible to reduce congestion on the roadway.

In the event of inclement weather, the rain date for the project is Thursday, August 22.