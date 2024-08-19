You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Workers To Begin Pavement Modifications In Buzzards Bay

Workers To Begin Pavement Modifications In Buzzards Bay

August 19, 2024

BUZZARDS BAY – Contractors hired by the town of Bourne will begin performing traffic and pedestrian safety improvements at the Intersection of Academy & Main Street in Buzzards Bay at 7 am this morning, with work scheduled to last through Wednesday, August 21, pending favorable weather conditions.

The work, to be conducted by Walsh Contracting, is primarily funded using a $200,000 award from the MassDOT Shared Spaces and Streets grant program, as well as capital and Chapter 90 funding.

Road alterations will include the installation of textured pavement to improve driving quality.

Posted detours will be in place to assist motorists while construction is ongoing, with traffic control monitors on-site to reduce congestion.

Residents, commuters, and visitors are asked to slow down and use caution while traversing the work area, and to consider using alternate routes if possible to reduce congestion on the roadway.

In the event of inclement weather, the rain date for the project is Thursday, August 22.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 