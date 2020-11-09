World Markets Rise on Relief Over U.S. Election Outcome

TOKYO (AP)-World markets have reacted with relief that results from the U.S. presidential election were finally decided, with Joe Biden the president-elect.

U.S. futures were higher and shares rose early Monday in Europe after a day of gains in Asia.

Over the weekend, Biden crossed the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede and threats of legal action remain cause for uncertainty. But many in the region expect trade tensions to be tempered under a Biden presidency. Strong U.S. trade data released over the weekend also lifted sentiment.

By Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press