You are here: Home / NewsCenter / World Markets Rise on Relief Over U.S. Election Outcome

World Markets Rise on Relief Over U.S. Election Outcome

November 9, 2020

TOKYO (AP)-World markets have reacted with relief that results from the U.S. presidential election were finally decided, with Joe Biden the president-elect.

U.S. futures were higher and shares rose early Monday in Europe after a day of gains in Asia.

Over the weekend, Biden crossed the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede and threats of legal action remain cause for uncertainty. But many in the region expect trade tensions to be tempered under a Biden presidency. Strong U.S. trade data released over the weekend also lifted sentiment.

By Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 