BOURNE – Wreaths will be placed throughout the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Saturday morning.

The effort, a part of National Wreaths Across America Day, is part of a nationwide movement to pay respect during this holiday season to soldiers who have died.

Over 2,500 locations have participated in the Wreaths Across America program this year across the United States.

For more information, visit Wreaths Across America’s website by clicking here.