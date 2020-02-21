You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Xiarhos Opposes Joining Transportation Climate Initiative

February 21, 2020

BARNSTABLE- Republican candidate for the 5th Barnstable District State Representative seat, Steven Xiarhos, has announced his opposition to Massachusetts joining the Transportation Climate Initiative.

Xiarhos said that while he is in favor of improving the environment, he is not in favor of raising gas taxes for local drivers. If elected, he said he would vote against the TCI compact.

The TCI is an effort from states across the eastern region of the country to reduce carbon emissions and pollution.

Suppliers of gas and other fossil fuels would be subject to a fee for an allowance of carbon dioxide they provide to consumers that can be emitted from vehicles.

The system is referred to as a “cap-and-invest” strategy, as the cap on the amount that suppliers are allotted would decrease over time.

Supporters of the initiative argue that the price of this system is worth it, as it would progress efforts to reduce harmful emissions throughout the regional environment and encourage alternative fuel sources to emerge as more viable options.

