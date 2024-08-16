Yarmouth Honors The Life Of Recently Deceased Select Board Chairman

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth has issued kind words in memory of Select Board Chairman Michael F. Stone, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 76, leaving behind a legacy of over four decades of service to the town.

A respected trial attorney and public servant, Stone served as both Chair and Licensing Chair of the Select Board for eleven years.

As an advocate for youth athletes, Stone served as Yarmouth Recreation Commissioner for 20 years and founded the local non-profit “Community Visions” supporting Yarmouth Recreation.

Stone’s work as a mentor and educator also extended into academics, sharing his breadth of experience in law and public service as a teacher at Fisher Junior College.

“Mike’s leadership impact on our community was profound,” said Town Administrator Robert L. Whritenour.

“He supported our Town government and all of our Town officials and staff members in an unwavering fashion, while always pushing us to do the best that we could for the residents of our town,” said Whritenour. “His leadership, his fellowship, and his goodwill will be sorely missed and not soon replaced.”

Stone is survived by his wife and daughters, and the Town will announce a memorial service dedicated to him in the coming days.