Yarmouth Issues Drinking Water Notice, Boiling Not Required

YARMOUTH – A drinking water notice has been issued by Yarmouth officials.

A sample collected on July 9 was tested and found to have fecal indicators in them. Those substances detect sources of water that may be contaminated by bacteria or viruses. The well that held the sample was taken offline by the town.

Yarmouth officials are advising that residents do not need to boil their water or take any other preventive measures at this time.

The viruses or bacteria can cause symptoms such as headaches, nausea, or cramps. Those symptoms, however, could develop due to reasons other than drinking contaminated water.

The town is asking residents to share this information with others.