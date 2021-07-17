Yarmouth Issues Drinking Water Notice, No Action Required

YARMOUTH – A drinking water notice has been issued by the Town of Yarmouth.

Town officials in the notice said that a sample taken from the municipal water system on July 9 from well No. 8 tested positive for enterococci, a form of fecal indicator.

“Fecal indicators are used to detect ground water sources that may be susceptible to fecal contamination which may contain harmful viruses or bacteria,” said town officials in the statement.

The well has since been taken offline.

Town officials said that the statement is a required notification, and residents do not need to boil their water or take any other action as result of the detection.