Yarmouth PD Warning Residents About Lottery and Sweepstakes Scams

January 18, 2020

YARMOUTH–The Yarmouth Police Department is warning residents about the increased presence of lottery and sweepstakes scams via phone calls.

Lottery winners are not required to pay a tax, fee, or other charge upfront prior to collecting their winnings. Thus, people should never give personal or banking information to callers.

Publishers Clearing House (PCH) notifies their winners in person or by email. PCH does not call winners, and they will not ask for money, gift cards, or other valuable items in order to collect prizes.

Money should never be wired and gift card numbers should never be shared with people claiming to represent a sweepstakes or a lottery.

Also, do not deposit partial payments for supposed winnings.

If you suspect any telephone fraud, contact your local police department, along with the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-4357.

