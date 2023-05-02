You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth Police Receives State Grant for Stress Management

Yarmouth Police Receives State Grant for Stress Management

May 2, 2023

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department has received a grant from the state’s Critical Incident Stress Management Program.

Governor Maura Healey issued the money, citing the importance of treating post-traumatic stress and other factors among first responders across the state.

Through the program, emergency workers receive access to training, outreach efforts, and more.

Roughly $25,000 of the nearly $800,000 distributed across the Commonwealth were given to the Yarmouth Police Department, which is affiliated with the Cape Cod branch of the program.

For more details, visit mass.gov.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


