Yarmouth Police Receives State Grant for Stress Management

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department has received a grant from the state’s Critical Incident Stress Management Program.

Governor Maura Healey issued the money, citing the importance of treating post-traumatic stress and other factors among first responders across the state.

Through the program, emergency workers receive access to training, outreach efforts, and more.

Roughly $25,000 of the nearly $800,000 distributed across the Commonwealth were given to the Yarmouth Police Department, which is affiliated with the Cape Cod branch of the program.

For more details, visit mass.gov.