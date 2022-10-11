You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Yarmouth Prepares for Special Town Meeting

Yarmouth Prepares for Special Town Meeting

October 11, 2022

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth voters will soon be able to make their voices heard at Special Town Meeting. 

Articles on the current draft warrant include funds for an odor control system at the wastewater treatment facility, according to Town Administrator Robert Whritenour. 

“It is design and replacement. There was an initial odor control system when the plant was built that has ceded its useful life and is no longer operable,” Whritenour told selectmen at their most recent meeting where they went over the draft articles.

Other articles include whether to acquire 9.6 acres of land on Higgins Crowell Road for water conservation, as well as whether to appropriate $9,555.68 from the national opioid settlement with drug manufacturers. 

The amount is part of the first year of funding expected to roll out from the settlement, which will be used locally for substance abuse prevention through the Yarmouth Substance Awareness Committee.

The last day to register to vote for the special town meeting is November 5. 

The meeting will take place at 6pm on November 15 at 6 pm at the Mattacheese Middle School.  

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 