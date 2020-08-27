Yarmouth Receives $1 Million Grant From Seaport Economic Council

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth has received a $1 million grant from the Seaport Economic Council.

The funds will be used for improvement of the waterfront along the Parker’s River in South Yarmouth, and adjacent to the Yarmouth Drive-In site, to help improve the area, further economic development and expand the Town’s tax base.

“I want to thank the Baker-Polito Administration for their continued support of the Town of Yarmouth and the 1st Barnstable District as we work with our municipal partners toward building a stronger economic engine to sustain our hard-working families and small businesses,” said Brewster State Representative Tim Whelan.

“This part of South Yarmouth is about to look a whole lot better.”

The Seaport Economic Council is a capital grant program to support working waterfronts, local tourism, coastal resiliency, and maritime innovation in coastal communities.

The capital funds are deployed to grow the maritime economy, promote economic development, and support resilient infrastructure in all 78 coastal communities in Massachusetts.