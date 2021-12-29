Yarmouth Releases COVID Update As Omicron Spreads

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Health Director Bruce Murphy has released the town’s latest COVID update and health advisory to residents.

On December 22, Yarmouth reported a 7.91% COVID positivity rate throughout the town, which is higher than both the state and county rates.

The Omicron variant has been seen in Massachusetts and is highly transmissible. Anyone, vaccinated or non-vaccinated can spread the virus.

Those who become infected while vaccinated, however, are less likely to become seriously ill from the virus.

A weakened immune system or other conditions could make virus symptoms more severe.

Because of those concerns, everyone eligible is recommended to get fully vaccinated in addition to getting a booster shot.

Both state and own mask advisories for indoor public spaces are currently in effect to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Additionally, maintaining physical distances where possible and washing and sanitizing hands often are advised.

If you feel as if you may have contracted COVID-19, it is important to self-isolate and get tested as soon as possible.