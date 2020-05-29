Yarmouth Rotary Club Donates $15,000 for COVID-19 Relief

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Rotary Club of Yarmouth has donated $15,000 to benefit relief efforts in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Yarmouth Food Pantry, Cape Kids Meals, Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, and Cape Cod Elder Services were the beneficiaries of these funds. The club also approved the purchase of supermarket gift cards totaling $2,500.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the club stated that they plan on continuing to aid the community in every possible way.

To learn more, visit the Rotary Club of Yarmouth’s website by clicking here.