Yarmouth Seeking Feedback on Station Ave Corridor Plans

January 19, 2023

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth officials and the Cape Cod Commission are looking for public feedback on their Station Avenue Corridor Study.

The project is looking into ways to improve the nearly two-mile stretch of Station Avenue in South Yarmouth between Regional Avenue and the ramps at Route 6.

That segment of road provides access to sites such as Dennis-Yarmouth High School along with multiple local businesses and neighborhoods.

Short and long-term goals related to Station Avenue will be the focus of the study, as officials continue to solicit thoughts and questions related to future plans.

Residents can provide their input during a hybrid meeting on January 25. It will begin at 6 p.m. at Yarmouth Town Hall and on Zoom. Feedback provided during the meeting will be used in the study going forward.

To learn more, including how to register for the meeting, visit the Cape Cod Commission’s website by clicking here.

