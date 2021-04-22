Yarmouth Selectmen Hear Update on Drive-In Plan

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth select board members recently heard an update from Interim Town Administrator Robert Lawton on what the drive-in site property will look like this upcoming summer season.

He said that draft licensing has been completed and is to be sent to the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce and drive-in committee for review and comment.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to have the final RFP and license finished before the end of the month and have this out to three or four firms who have already expressed an interest in providing some kind of entertainment to the town at this venue,” said Interim Town Administrator Robert Lawton.

Lawton said that the town is also working on the issue of noise, and will address the special council with a memo on the topic as soon as next week.

He said that he hopes to see a better handle on the ten decibel noise limit imposed by the state.

Lawton also said that based on the board’s prior vote, the property will be host to a series of different events rather than a whole summer of one event.

There would also be restrictions on what dates event hosts can reserve as part of the licensure.

“That’s not what I think [the board] was looking for. It is a series of special events spread out over the summer so it doesn’t have the dramatic impact that occurred last year,” said Lawton.