Yarmouth Selectmen To Discuss Beach Parking Management

October 18, 2021

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Board of Selectmen will hold a meeting on Tuesday, October 19 to receive public feedback on traffic and parking management at Dennis Pond and Grays Beach over the past summer.

The meeting will be held at 6 pm in the Yarmouth Town Hall Hearing Room, with attendees also having the option to attend via Zoom.

Residents can submit comments by sending an email to publiccomment@yarmouth.ma.us

A live stream of the meeting will be available on Channel 18.

The meeting agenda and Zoom link can be found by clicking here.

