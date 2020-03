YARMOUTH-The Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Parade, originally scheduled for tomorrow, March 7, has been postponed to Sunday due to the inclement weather in the forecast.

Snow is likely in the morning tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches in the area is also possible.

Staging and start times will remain the same on Sunday. Parade officials will provide any additional information as needed.