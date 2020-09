YARMOUTH – A virtual ceremony in remembrance of the September 11 attacks will be held Friday morning at 8 a.m. hosted by Yarmouth officials.

Remarks, a wreath laying, and other actions will take place in remembrance.

The event will not be open to the public due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, those interested in watching can stream the event live on the Yarmouth Police Department’s Facebook page, which can be found by clicking here.