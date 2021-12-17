You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth to Host Summit on Housing Production Plan

December 17, 2021

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth residents are invited to take part in a public forum related to housing on January 11.

The town’s Community Housing Committee and select board will be accepting feedback on how to generate the Housing Production Plan in Yarmouth, which looks to address issues related to housing inventory and affordable housing.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at the Yarmouth Senior Center in West Yarmouth Face coverings will be required to be worn. Town officials added that a virtual forum on the matter will be announced at a later date.

More information can be found on the Town of Yarmouth’s website.

