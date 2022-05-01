Yarmouth Town Meeting Supports Clean Water Articles

YARMOUTH – Town meeting voters in Yarmouth approved three articles related to clean water during the meeting on April 26.

A wastewater infrastructure stabilization fund was created through Article 18, the proceeds of which could be funded in part from the short-term rental tax.

Article 21, concerning district improvement financing for phase one of the wastewater program, also passed. The article allows the town to use some revenue from new growth to facilitate the first phase of the project.

Article 26 will provide roughly $102,000 in funds to the Friends of Bass River to complete engineering and permitting for the Upper Bass River Restoration Area.

According to the group, state studies released in 2016 found the 9-mile river that runs through Yarmouth and Dennis needed to reduce its nitrogen levels by 47% in order to survive.

Other articles that passed at Yarmouth’s town meeting included the town’s operating budget for fiscal year 2023 as well as the school district budget.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter