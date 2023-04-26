You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth Town Meeting Voters Approve Wastewater Plans

April 26, 2023

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth town meeting voters overwhelmingly approved over $200 million to build a Municipal Water Resource Recovery Facility and sewering along Route 28 Monday night.

Selectmen Mark Forest said they expect to get the project out to bid and begin construction by the end of the year.

Town officials said short term rental taxes will pay for a significant portion of the funds, with homeowners in the first phase of the project expected to cover about 15% of the projected cost.

Town Administrator Robert Whritenour said it’s the biggest hurdle for the project, with future phases of the 40-year plan expected to be smaller in both budget and timeline. 

