Yarmouth Winter Festival Returns To Skull Island

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce and the Yarmouth Recreation Department are preparing to host the Yarmouth Winter Carnival at Skull Island Adventure Golf & Sports World this Saturday, February 15, through Monday, February 17.

The three-day event will run from 11 am to 4 pm daily and will feature a range of family-friendly activities including carnival games, magic shows, food trucks, and face painting.

The entertainment lineup will vary daily, with the schedule posted each day.

Entry is $5 per person, with children six and under permitted for free.