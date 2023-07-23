YMCA, Islands Grove Initiative Receive Grants To Support Youth Employment

BARNSTABLE – The YMCA of West Barnstable and Island Grove Initiative of Vineyard Haven were recently included among 59 organizations to receive a share of $230,000 in grant funding from the Attorney General’s Office to support meaningful youth employment over the summer.

The funds, which came through the Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Grant Program, help teens and young adults positively affect their communities by working in jobs promoting health and mental wellness.

The AG’s Office procured the funds through a combination of fair labor settlements and a settlement with a pharmaceutical company.

This year marks the first time the grants were announced under Attorney General Andrea Campbell.

“I am thrilled to continue the Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Program and provide young people across the state with opportunities to engage with their communities and develop new skills,” said Campbell.

“My team and I are committed to using every tool available to ensure we are helping youth and teens live healthy, thriving, and successful lives.”

The AG’s Office has awarded over $2.6 million to youth employment opportunities since the fund’s inception in 2015.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter